US government: Russia, Iran obtained voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

A family takes group portrait, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, outside of the White House in Washington.
A family takes group portrait, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, outside of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting registration information, the government’s national intelligence director said at a news conference Wednesday night.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

