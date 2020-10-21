Webb County businesses to expand to 75% capacity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local businesses might be seeing some relief soon enough.

Local officials have confirmed that they got the green light from Governor Greg Abbott on Friday to allow area businesses to expand their occupancy levels.

For the last several of weeks, local businesses have had to adjust to only allowing 50% capacity.

“I cleared out tables, I added seating outside to make the customer feel more comfortable,” said Janet Duran.

Janet Duran, owner of 550 Pizzeria opened her shop mid-pandemic and because of that she is used to the majority of her clients opting to order take out.

However, that could soon change.

Governor Greg Abbot has allowed businesses in our area to enter the next phase of reopening.

“Judge Tano Tijerina received a copy from the state and Mayor Saenz also has it in his hand, too,” said City Manager Robert Eads. "We were notified on Friday that we are allowed to move to 75% just like the rest of the state.

Webb County was one of the three last counties to get the green light from the governor’s office.

This approval by the state comes after the hospitalization rate in the community went under 15% for 7 consecutive days now that Webb County and Laredo are no longer considered a “high hospitalized area.”

The governor has issued an executive order allowing the expanded occupancy levels for restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries, and re-authorizing elective surgeries.

Even though she can have more people dine-in, Duran says she will keep her outdoor seating available.

“I’m able to add one more table or top tables, but we have the outside seating. I am excited for them to eat 550, not just order for take out.”

With the ability to welcome more customers, Duran is aware that with more people inside disinfecting will remain her top priority.

“By staying clean, always disinfecting all the tables and chairs. I have to take care of the health of my employees and of me. Also, of my customer’s, they are very important to me. They are the ones who make this all happen."

This capacity level does not apply to bars, though.

They are expected to re-open next month once approved by Judge Tijerina.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.