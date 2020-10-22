A little more autumn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Expect another warm day in the Gateway City, but the changes are coming!

On Thursday, we are expecting to start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 94 degrees.

Not much is going to change as we head into Friday; however, we will see a slight breeze on Friday evening.

On Saturday we are looking at nice and breezy conditions in the upper 70s but we will bounce back to hte mid 90s on Sunday and Monday.

Now Monday evening is when a cold front will hit the south Texas region bringing temperatures down into the low 60s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, which is hopefully the start of something new and no more 90 and 80-degree temperatures.

