Bear sighting in Nuevo Laredo

It’s not a sight people see too often in these parts, nor in Mexico, but apparently folks in Nuevo Laredo caught sighting of a bear.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Employees for a carrier line saw the animal on the west part of town a few days ago.

They weren’t afraid of the creature, saying it actually looked helpless.

The employees called the Civil Protection Department, who caught the animal and took him over to the Nuevo Laredo zoo where he’s now safe and secure.

