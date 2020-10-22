Advertisement

Candidates reveal campaign finance records

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you were to take a look at the campaign finance records of all 24 candidates for city council reported from July 1st to September 24th, you would find some interesting things.

Candidates rely on donations from their supporters to increase their chances of getting elected.

Although some campaigns are successful even without being the highest earner in donations, money is certainly a factor.

Two candidates are running for District 4 city council, incumbent Alberto Torres and challenger Esmeralda Mellie Hereford.

As you can see on the graph below, Torres received more than $17,000 in contributions. He has spent $21,000, Hereford raising significantly less in contributions.

District 4 City Council Campaign Finances
District 4 City Council Campaign Finances(KGNS)

These figures are rounded and they come from the candidates' self-reported finances.

In District 5 there are five candidates. Incumbent Nelly Vielma is the top earner, so far at more than $30,000. Keep in mind this is the amount of money these candidates have received, and it does not include any non-cash donations.

Challenger George Beckelhymer isn’t too far behind her with more than $29,000. Both of them are in the positive with more in donations than expenditures.

One challenger, Eduardo Celestino, reported no contributions, while Ruben Gutierrez raised $11,000.

District 5 Campaign Finances
District 5 Campaign Finances(KGNS)

Furthermore, District 7 has eleven candidates. The person who already holds this office is not running for re-election.

The following are the three candidates with the most monetary contributions:

Vanessa Perez coming in with around $12,500, and Hector Patiño and former mayor Elizabeth Flores in the $8,000 range.

Flores and Patiño have spent much more than they have received, as you can see on this graph below.

District 7 Campaign Finances
District 7 Campaign Finances(KGNS)

Lastly in District 8, four candidates are challenging incumbent Roberto Balli. He is the third highest earner in monetary donations, falling behind Amber Avis Hinojosa and Alyssa Cigarroa.

Cigarroa is a write-in candidate, meaning she won’t appear on the ballot. Instead, voters will have to write in her name.

The dark blue is total monetary contributions, and she comes in at more than $38,000. Her expenditures are more than double the donations, a whopping $89,900.

Clearly she outranks all of the other two dozen candidates monetarily.

District 8 Campaign Finances
District 8 Campaign Finances(KGNS)

As we know, advertising is important for voters to learn and remember a candidate’s name, but we’ll find out after November 3rd if that much money is really worth it.

If you would like to take a further look at these candidates' campaign reports, you can click here.

