CBP officers seize nearly seven million dollars worth of drugs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly seven million dollars' worth of drugs during two separate incidents over the weekend.

The first seizure happened on Friday, October 16th when CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection.

During their search, agents found 135 packages of 337 pounds of cocaine hidden in the shipment.

Later that day, officers referred a tractor-trailer that was hauling aluminum scrap to secondary inspection.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 223 packages of 567 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $6,973,400.

