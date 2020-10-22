City council votes out street paintings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - During the summer, a few street murals were placed by local organizations causing a bit of controversy.

City council made a decision on the future of these types of projects this past Monday.

The No Border Wall Coalition who got together in August hoped to send a message through art.

“The power of art to touch people, to communicate to people, and really to send a message of hope,” said Melissa Cigarroa.

The mural did not get a warm welcome from everyone in the community, including some of our viewers.

The City of Laredo was going to create a permit process for future project, but on Monday night a council member suggested to put an end to it.

“People could get a permit and make street murals for obscene, or what you may consider obscene, and we don’t wanna get into messing with people’s first amendment rights,” said Roberto Balli.

Council unanimously voted to do away with any future street murals and to let current ones fade out.

Coalition member Melissa Cigarroa says the project served its purpose, regardless of the decision.

“I think yes, the message did get through and we are satisfied with it.”

The street mural was retouched and plans were set to do it again.

Before it fades, Cigarroa hopes people take one last look.

Council members did agree that if they let this continue it could unintentionally lead to problems with people of opposing view points.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.