County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Las Lomas Drainage Project
Commissioners previously stated that the need for the project is essential to help alleviate flooding in the area
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A project in east Webb County that has been years in the making is moving forward.
County officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the two drainage channels in the Las Lomas subdivision.
Commissioner John Galo stated previously that the area is prone to flooding due to a creek running through the area. This will provide residents a safe roadway for residents and also alleviate flooding and mobility issues.
The ceremony is excepted to get underway on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.