County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Las Lomas Drainage Project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A project in east Webb County that has been years in the making is moving forward.

County officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the two drainage channels in the Las Lomas subdivision.

Commissioner John Galo stated previously that the area is prone to flooding due to a creek running through the area. This will provide residents a safe roadway for residents and also alleviate flooding and mobility issues.

The ceremony is excepted to get underway on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

