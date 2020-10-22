Advertisement

Driver allegedly flees hit & run and crashes into airplane

The driver of a Ford F-150 allegedly flees an accident only to crash into an airport gate
Man flees hit & run then crashes into plane
Man flees hit & run then crashes into plane
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fled an accident and ended up crashing into an aircraft.

The incident happened on October 21st at around 1:30 a.m. when Laredo Police were called out to an accident near McPherson and Hillside.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford-F150 that was fleeing the scene on Hillside.

During the pursuit, the driver collided with a Laredo Airport gate and then crashed into a small airplane.

The 65-year-old driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

He is facing multiple charges including evading arrest, and causing accident with injuries.

