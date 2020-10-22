Advertisement

Early voting numbers see slight increase

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 2,672 people cast their ballots on Wednesday, October 21st.
Early voting numbers
Early voting numbers(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a drop in turnout, there appears to have been an uptick in early voting numbers.

That's a 4% increase from Tuesday.

That’s a 4% increase from Tuesday.

So far, 2,260 people turned up in person and 412 people submitted mail-in ballots.

