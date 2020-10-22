Early voting numbers see slight increase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a drop in turnout, there appears to have been an uptick in early voting numbers.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 2,672 people cast their ballots on Wednesday, October 21st.

That’s a 4% increase from Tuesday.

So far, 2,260 people turned up in person and 412 people submitted mail-in ballots.

