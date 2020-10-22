Habitat for Humanity hands over keys for forever home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Limited funds, a national pandemic, and little to no help... these were just some of the challenges Habitat for Humanity was faced within building their latest home.

However, that certainly did not stop them from giving a deserving family their forever home.

On Wednesday morning, they were able to hand over the keys to the Raul Martinez family, a family of five who were awarded the home prior to the pandemic hitting Laredo.

A situation that left the non-profit organization with no volunteers to help build the home and very little donations coming in.

But the dream of home ownership could not be deterred and the family worked hard along-side the few habitat employees who remained on staff.

Their hard work paid off, even bringing them closer together as a family.

“All the funny moments, we’re going to take them and cherish them forever, it brought us more closer as a family, we had more time together, and things like that.”

Kickoff for this build occurred back in March, concurrently with National Women Build Week, a time for women to empower themselves to come together to learn new skills.

KGNS’s own Mindy Casso was part of the group that helped build the Martinez’s home and says it was a very rewarding experience as well as a good opportunity to learn news skills.

“So when I saw the announcement for Women Build come through, I just thought I’m going to take care of my community and I’m going to empower myself to do things at the same time," said Mindy. "I thought what a great opportunity for me to fulfill what I wanted to do and always wanted to do for Habitat for Humanity, but also learn a skill myself and that’s exactly what happened, I went out that morning and worked on tools I never thought I’d work on in my life, and I saw an amazing thing.... An outpouring of women from the community come out to build this home for the Martinez family.”

Mindy went on to encourage other women to get involved with Habitat for Humanity or any organization in the community that empowers you to become more independent, even if it means stepping out of your comfort zone.

