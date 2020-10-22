Incident involving athlete reported to UISD police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - School officials are on high alert after an Alexander High School cross country runner reported being grabbed by a suspicious individual.

UISD police say the incident happened yesterday right before 7 a.m. during cross country practice.

According to UISD Police Chief Ray Garner, the student athlete was running on Del Mar heading back towards the school.

She says that’s when someone grabbed her arm from behind.

Garner says she was able to get out of the man’s grip and run away.

Police immediately began searching the area for a man described wearing all black. No one was found.

Garner says coaches and police are patrolling the area while the cross country team practices during the early morning hours.

However, Garner asks the community to also help by reporting anything suspicious.

“If we can get the public to take a notice of them. If they see something strange but feel like they cannot do anything about it, just call 911 and tell them, ‘hey, I see a young lady or guy running, and I also see a person dressed in black behind.’ And we will go take a look. It maybe nothing but it is better that people be proactive.”

UISD says coaches are present during practice but they will now be running with students .

Runners will also be teaming up for training.

Garner says Laredo police are also working with UISD to find out who the man is.

