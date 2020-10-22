Advertisement

LISD announces safety measures for football games

Parents and family members will be the only ones allowed in the stands; however, KGNS will be streaming the game on our website
Shirley Field
Shirley Field
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two local high school football fields are expected to go toe to toe on the grid-iron.

The match-up will feature the Alexander Bulldogs taking on the Nixon Mustangs; however, the stands will look a little different.

LISD has announced some safety measures to keep athletes and spectators safe during the games.

As individuals enter the stadium temperatures will be taken, face coverings will be required for all guests, and those who do not live in the same household will have to be seated six feet apart.

The event will not be open to the public, only parents and family members will be allowed in the stands.

All tickets have already been distributed for Thursday night’s game.

It will all get underway at Shirley Field at 7 p.m.

If you are not able to attend but would like two watch, you can head on over to KGNS.TV/livestream2 to view the game.

