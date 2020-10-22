Advertisement

Local newborn being tested for COVID-19

According to Doctor Trevino, it is possible for the virus to be transmitted to the baby.
Newborn being tested for COVID
Newborn being tested for COVID(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A newborn baby here in Laredo is now being tested for COVID-19.

During an interview on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Wednesday, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino told us a woman with COVID-19 gave birth at Laredo Medical Center.

He says they are investigation whether the virus was transmitted to the baby.

According to Trevino, it is possible for the newborn to have gotten it.

“Initially it was thought that COVID did not cross the placental barrier but the virus has been identified in the umbilical cord.”

Trevino says babies usually do well with the virus and don’t suffer from it like adults.

He adds that this isn’t the first time a positive mother gave birth to a newborn in the gateway city.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parent concerned over lack of police presence at school zones

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Parent concerned over lack of police presence at school zones

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Even though fewer kids are going to school for in-person instruction, parents believe district police should still be on the alert.

Local

LISD announces safety measures for football games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Parents and family members will be the only ones allowed in the stands; however, KGNS will be streaming the game on our website.

Local

Driver allegedly flees hit & run and crashes into airplane

Updated: 5 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Latest News

Local

Truck driver sentenced in deadly human smuggling attempt

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A San Antonio man is heading to federal prison for a human smuggling attempt that turned deadly.

Local

Mexican National to spend nearly four years in jail for drug smuggling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man from Durango, Mexico will spend nearly four years in prison for importing drugs into the U.S.

Local

Police continue to search for assault suspect

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities are continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying and locating the individuals who were scene on surveillance video.

Local

CBP officers seize nearly seven million dollars worth of drugs

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During two separate inspections, officers found bundles of cocaine hidden in the trailers.

Local

County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Las Lomas Drainage Project

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Commissioners previously stated that the need for the project is essential to help alleviate flooding in the area.

Local

Driver allegedly flees hit & run and crashes into airplane

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The driver of a Ford F-150 allegedly flees an accident only to crash into an airport gate