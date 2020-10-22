Local newborn being tested for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A newborn baby here in Laredo is now being tested for COVID-19.

During an interview on the KGNS Digital News Desk on Wednesday, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino told us a woman with COVID-19 gave birth at Laredo Medical Center.

He says they are investigation whether the virus was transmitted to the baby.

According to Trevino, it is possible for the newborn to have gotten it.

“Initially it was thought that COVID did not cross the placental barrier but the virus has been identified in the umbilical cord.”

Trevino says babies usually do well with the virus and don’t suffer from it like adults.

He adds that this isn’t the first time a positive mother gave birth to a newborn in the gateway city.

