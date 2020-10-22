LPD receives $600,000 from Governor Abbott’s Office

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local police department received hundreds- of thousands of funds from our state government.

On Wednesday, the Laredo Police Department announced that it received a notification from Governor Abbott’s Public Safety Office that the department was awarded over $600,000 in grants.

The funds will be allocated by the department and will fund programs such as victim services, domestic violence investigations, first responders and mental health initiatives, and border security to name a few.

Despite facing financial hurdles due to the pandemic, the police department will continue to seek alternative funding sources in order to maintain and further assist the citizens of Laredo.

