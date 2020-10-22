Advertisement

Mexican National to spend nearly four years in jail for drug smuggling

The incident happened on January, 26th when officers at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge discovered cocaine inside a secret compartment.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man from Durango, Mexico will spend nearly four years in prison for importing drugs into the U.S.

Forty-seven-year-old Jaime Barraza-Pena pleaded guilty on July 8th for an incident that happened on January 26th at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.

Officers referred the driver to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of possible narcotics.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 14 bundles in a hidden compartment underneath the center console. The bundles contained 33 pounds of cocaine and had an estimated street value of $375,000.

Barraza-Pena was sentenced to three years and ten months in federal prison.

