Mexican National to spend nearly four years in jail for drug smuggling
The incident happened on January, 26th when officers at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge discovered cocaine inside a secret compartment.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man from Durango, Mexico will spend nearly four years in prison for importing drugs into the U.S.
Forty-seven-year-old Jaime Barraza-Pena pleaded guilty on July 8th for an incident that happened on January 26th at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.
Officers referred the driver to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of possible narcotics.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found 14 bundles in a hidden compartment underneath the center console. The bundles contained 33 pounds of cocaine and had an estimated street value of $375,000.
Barraza-Pena was sentenced to three years and ten months in federal prison.
