Advertisement

Parent concerned over lack of police presence at school zones

UISD Police Sergeant Sergio Garcia says it helps when parents contact them about issues they are experiencing
By Barbara Campos
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Even though fewer kids are going to school for in-person instruction, parents believe district police should not let their guard down.

A UISD parent is speaking out about the need for more police presence.

The speed limit in school zones is 20 miles per hour and parents are concerned because they say this isn’t something residents always obey.

Manuel Lee is a concerned parent who says even though fewer students walk to school now. A school zone must be respected by members of the community.

Lee says they are worried about some individuals not respecting the stop signs and the walk ways.

Lee, who lives near Clark Elementary says since the start of the school year, he’s noticed less district police patrolling the area.

Lee says if there’s no police presence people can go a little crazy and sometimes they think they can do whatever they want because of that.

UISD Police Sergeant Sergio Garcia says before the pandemic, one officer would be assigned to each school but now that more students are learning from home, each officer is assigned to four schools along with other district buildings.

Sergeant Garcia says since officers have more ground to cover, it’s possible they won’t catch everything that happens.

Garcia says it helps if parents call them and tell them about some of the speeders in the area.

Lee says after addressing his concern to the UISD Police Chief, he’s seen more police presence in the area.

He’s noticed that drivers are calmer now and are respectful of the school zones.

Sergeant Garcia encourages parents to keep reaching out to them about any concerns they may have.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parent concerned over lack of police presence at school zones

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

LISD announces safety measures for football games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Parents and family members will be the only ones allowed in the stands; however, KGNS will be streaming the game on our website.

Local

Driver allegedly flees hit & run and crashes into airplane

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Truck driver sentenced in deadly human smuggling attempt

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A San Antonio man is heading to federal prison for a human smuggling attempt that turned deadly.

Latest News

Local

Mexican National to spend nearly four years in jail for drug smuggling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man from Durango, Mexico will spend nearly four years in prison for importing drugs into the U.S.

Local

Police continue to search for assault suspect

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities are continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying and locating the individuals who were scene on surveillance video.

Local

CBP officers seize nearly seven million dollars worth of drugs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During two separate inspections, officers found bundles of cocaine hidden in the trailers.

Local

County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Las Lomas Drainage Project

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Commissioners previously stated that the need for the project is essential to help alleviate flooding in the area.

Local

LPD receives $600,000 from Governor Abbott’s Office

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police say the funds will go towards programs such as victim services, domestic violence investigations, and mental health initiatives.

Local

Driver allegedly flees hit & run and crashes into airplane

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The driver of a Ford F-150 allegedly flees an accident only to crash into an airport gate