Police continue to search for assault suspect

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man who was allegedly scene on surveillance video assaulting a woman is still at large and police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the individuals.

Laredo Police say they have not received any leads regarding the identity of the victim or the suspect in this case.

The incident happened on Tuesday, October 13th at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Ejido and Laredo Street.

Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a grey Dodge Ram and brutally assaulting a female passenger.

Police say in an effort to reach and help the victim, they are asking the community to come forward with any information they may have.

To reach the police you can call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.