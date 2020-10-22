Advertisement

Truck driver sentenced in deadly human smuggling attempt

The incident happened on October of last year where an undocumented immigrant got out of the truck, ran onto the highway and was struck by a vehicle
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A San Antonio man is heading to federal prison for a human smuggling attempt that turned deadly.

Twenty-eight-year-old Andrews Jonathan Yeverino pleaded guilty on March 3rd for an incident that happened in October of last year.

The incident happened when authorities conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck in Webb County, just north of Laredo.

When officers searched the bed of the truck, they found several undocumented immigrants hidden inside.

One of the individuals ran out of the vehicle and onto the highway and was struck by a passing vehicle that ultimately killed him.

Yeverino will spend four years in prison.

