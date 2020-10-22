Truck driver sentenced in deadly human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A San Antonio man is heading to federal prison for a human smuggling attempt that turned deadly.

Twenty-eight-year-old Andrews Jonathan Yeverino pleaded guilty on March 3rd for an incident that happened in October of last year.

The incident happened when authorities conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck in Webb County, just north of Laredo.

When officers searched the bed of the truck, they found several undocumented immigrants hidden inside.

One of the individuals ran out of the vehicle and onto the highway and was struck by a passing vehicle that ultimately killed him.

Yeverino will spend four years in prison.

