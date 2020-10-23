Advertisement

Agents arrest Honduran National convicted of murder

Agents thwarted a large human smuggling attempt which resulted in the arrest of Roger Amilcar Perez-Mejia
Roger Amilcar Perez-Mejia
Roger Amilcar Perez-Mejia
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large human smuggling bust results in the arrest of a convicted murderer.

Border Patrol agents arrested a Honduran National identified as 39-year-old Roger Amilcar Perez-Mejia.

The incident happened on October 20th when agents apprehended several undocumented immigrants that were attempting to be transported illegally into the U.S.

Record checks revealed that Mejia was convicted of murder in Washington back in 2004 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Perez Mejia was charged for his immigration violations and remains in custody pending federal prosecution.

