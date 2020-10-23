Local leaders discuss final presidential debate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With less than two weeks away from Election Day, the final debate was the last chance for two candidates with big differences to stand together and show their hopes for the future of this country.

Many agree this is the debate the American people deserved to see.

Compared to the first debate last month, Webb County Republican and Democratic leaders say they are pleased to have seen a debate with less interruptions.

Republican Chair Bill Young says he was impressed with how smoothly it went.

“I really was amazed with Trump’s demeanor. I think he did a great job, he was very calm, cool and collected.”

Former Democratic Chair Sergio Mora calls this one constructive debate.

“Joe Biden was very forceful, was very lucid and there’s been a lot of criticism of him being of his age and not fit for the task, but I think last night he blew those allegations out of the water."

Our local party leaders say this final debate really highlighted what each candidate is all about.

Many in our community have already voted but for the few undecided voters out there, this may help them decide.

Don’t forget Election Day is November 3rd.

