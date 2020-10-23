Advertisement

Man accused of shooting at vehicle with children inside

Authorities searched the man’s car and found AR-15 pistol style rifle with two spent casings
19-year-old Roberto Hernandez
19-year-old Roberto Hernandez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A terrifying case of road rage escalates into shots fired and ends with the perpetrator behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old Roberto Hernandez and charged him with aggravated assault.

The incident happened early this morning at around 3:50 a.m. when officers received reports regarding shots fired at the 5600 block of St. David Lane.

The caller stated that a grey Jeep SUV had shot at her vehicle while she was traveling with a woman, a five-month-old, a three-year-old, and two five-year-olds.

Officers located the jeep at Cielito Lindo Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of Hernandez.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found an AR-15 pistol style rifle with two spent casings.

Authorities checked the victim’s red Chevy Malibu and noticed a bullet hole in the rear of the vehicle.

Hernandez was arrested and is facing six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

