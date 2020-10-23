Man sentenced to six years for human smuggling accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo man is sentenced to six years in federal prison for a human smuggling attempt that resulted in a rollover.

Twenty-four-year-old Oziel Rodriguez pleaded guilty back in November 4th of 2019 for an incident that happened on August last year.

According to court documents, Rodriguez was driving a truck near the Rio Grande which is when authorities saw several people trying to hide in the bed of the truck.

When agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Rodriguez sped off and hit a curb which resulted in a vehicle rollover.

A total of 11 undocumented immigrants were discovered at the scene, eight of which sustained injuries in the crash.

Rodriguez was arrested shortly after and will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. prison facility.

