Man sentenced to six years for human smuggling accident
The incident happened on August of last year when the driver attempted to flee authorities which resulted in a rollover where several individuals were injured
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Laredo man is sentenced to six years in federal prison for a human smuggling attempt that resulted in a rollover.
Twenty-four-year-old Oziel Rodriguez pleaded guilty back in November 4th of 2019 for an incident that happened on August last year.
According to court documents, Rodriguez was driving a truck near the Rio Grande which is when authorities saw several people trying to hide in the bed of the truck.
When agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Rodriguez sped off and hit a curb which resulted in a vehicle rollover.
A total of 11 undocumented immigrants were discovered at the scene, eight of which sustained injuries in the crash.
Rodriguez was arrested shortly after and will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. prison facility.
