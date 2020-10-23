Slight dip in early voting numbers
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like early voting numbers have taken a bit of a dip again.
According to the Webb County Elections Office, 2,428 people turned out on Thursday, October 22nd.
It’s a drop of 9% from Wednesday’s 2,672.
Of those numbers, 2,186 people voted in person and 242 submitted mail-in ballots.
The most popular polling site continues to be the Laredo Fire Department along Del Mar Boulevard.
