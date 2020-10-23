Advertisement

Slight dip in early voting numbers

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 2,428 people turned out to cast their vote on Thursday.
Early voting numbers
Early voting numbers(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like early voting numbers have taken a bit of a dip again.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 2,428 people turned out on Thursday, October 22nd.

It’s a drop of 9% from Wednesday’s 2,672.

Of those numbers, 2,186 people voted in person and 242 submitted mail-in ballots.

The most popular polling site continues to be the Laredo Fire Department along Del Mar Boulevard.

