Slight dip in early voting numbers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like early voting numbers have taken a bit of a dip again.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 2,428 people turned out on Thursday, October 22nd.

It’s a drop of 9% from Wednesday’s 2,672.

Of those numbers, 2,186 people voted in person and 242 submitted mail-in ballots.

The most popular polling site continues to be the Laredo Fire Department along Del Mar Boulevard.

