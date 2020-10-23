Surprisingly cool Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of being stuck in the 90s, we are finally going to start seeing some fall-like temperatures.

On Friday, we’ll start off in the 70s and see a high of about 93 degrees by the afternoon.

Now overnight, things will dip into the 50s and by Saturday morning we are looking at a breezy day with highs in the mid-70s.

Now things will bounce back to the 90s for a short while on Sunday and Monday.

Monday night we are expecting some chances of rain to move in as well as another cold front that will bring temperatures down into the 60s and on Tuesday we could see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Things will stay below the 90 and 80 degree mark for the rest of the week, so we could be looking at a nice cool Halloween night.

Although we did see a warm October, we could start November off on the right foot with much cooler weather!

