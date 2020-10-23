Advertisement

Taking back Saturday: Time to get rid of unwanted pills

A national campaign that seeks to rid communities of unused prescription drugs is taking place this Saturday and your good neighbor station will be one of many drop off sites
File photo: Drug Take Back Day
File photo: Drug Take Back Day
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A national campaign that seeks to properly dispose of prescription pills is taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration in collaboration with KGNS will kick-off its National Prescription “Take Back” Campaign.

Officials say medicine could become an environmental hazard and possibly a temptation for some if not properly discarded.

Your good neighbor station will be just one of many drop off locations where you can drop off old or unused meds.

We invite the public to clean out the medicine cabinet and head on over to 120 west Del Mar Boulevard.

Crews will be in our parking lot from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 23.

