TAMIU holds national voter registration drive-thru

A pandemic isn’t stopping the group from continuing to create the next generation of informed citizens.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local university is making efforts to increase voter turnout, not only with students but the whole community.

TAMIU’s “All in Democracy Task Force,” which is part of a national organization the American Democracy Project, has always had three goals: voter education, registration, and turnout.

Recently, they held a national voter registration drive-thru event where some 90 people attended.

Next week, TAMIU will be hosting early voting a the Western Hemispheric Trade Center.

They encourage students and citizens who haven’t cast their ballots to stop by.

Voters can stop by between Thursday, October 28th to Friday, October 30th. The hours of operation on Wednesday and Thursday are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m and on Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

TAMIU assistant professor Doctor Nilda Garcia says it’s important for our community to go out and vote.

“Studies have found that Hispanics is the minority that is the most difficult to mobilize in elections, so about only 50 percent of eligible voters actually go and register. A very small amount of percentage, around 42-45 percent of the ones who register actually go out and vote so we ask Hispanics to exercise their electoral power this election, we need to improve this participation rate and this is our main purpose.”

Like Doctor Garcia says, the long-term goal of the task force is to have 100 percent of their eligible students registered. Another is to incorporate voting into the syllabus and community-wide expectations.

If you’d like to learn more about TAMIU’s early voting event you can visit TAMIU.TurboVote.org.

