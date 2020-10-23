Traffic stop leads to the discovery of meth and heroin

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to the seizure of hard drugs and the arrest of the driver.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Arturo Alvarez Carrizalez.

The incident happened at the intersection of Santa Ursula Avenue and Lafayette Street when sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford Ranger after they discovered an alcoholic beverage container in plain sight.

During questioning, a canine unit was called in to search the vehicle which led to the discovery of nearly nine pounds of crystal meth and five and a half pounds of heroin.

The drugs combined had an estimated street value of $295,000.

Carrizalez charged with possession of a controlled substance.

