Two COVID cases being treated as reinfections

Laredo Nursing and Rehab(KGNS)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino has made his classification on two possible COVID-19 reinfection cases.

The Laredo health authority is treating not one, but two cases that are being investigated as clinical reinfections.

On Monday, KGNS first reported on one potential reinfection case being investigated.

In this case, a nursing home resident first tested positive over 100 days go, then the patient tested negative but has recently tested positive again.

Trevino confirms to KGNS a second similar occurrence.

He says a middle-aged man has once again tested positive after first contracting the virus back in March- that’s more than 200 days ago.

Trevino says this man has also previously tested negative in between the first and most recent positive result.

He says studies show that non-contagious low levels of the virus can remain in the body for about 3 months.

Basically, if a presumed recovered patient retests positive within 90 days of the first diagnoses, it’s more than likely not a reinfection.

Since both local patients test positive over 100 days ago, Trevino says he has determined to treat these two cases as reinfections.

He decided this after reviewing the CDC guidelines, and discussing it with the infectious disease physician on his medical advisory team.

However, Trevino says they are now working to get more information .

“We are talking about four months and seven months so more than likely they will be ruled reinfections. Unfortunately, locally we do not have the labs here to be able to get the strains identified. But in other medical centers and medical schools that do all these tests they are able to identify all the strains that people get infected with. Now that we know we are seeing clinically reinfections by speaking to the infection disease specialist. We want to set up a method to get these trains identify to see if they are different, or to what degree or how often a patient can get reinfected."

Once they receive they get more information, Trevino says they will be able to send it to the CDC for review.

Trevino says of these two reinfected cases, one patient is recovering at the all-COVID nursing home.

The other is asymptomatic.

