Advertisement

White House Halloween event Sunday tweaked for coronavirus

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after giving candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, which is decorated for Halloween. Melania Trump announced Friday that ghosts and goblins are welcome to trick or treat at the White House on Sunday during a Halloween event that has been rejiggered to include coronavirus precautions.
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after giving candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, which is decorated for Halloween. Melania Trump announced Friday that ghosts and goblins are welcome to trick or treat at the White House on Sunday during a Halloween event that has been rejiggered to include coronavirus precautions.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ghosts, goblins and other costumed kids are welcome to trick or treat at the White House on Sunday during a Halloween event that has been rejiggered to include coronavirus precautions.

The gates to the South Lawn will be opened to children from military families, frontline workers and others, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Melania Trump announced Friday.

Extra precautions have been added to the spooky celebration.

President Donald Trump and the first lady — both recently recovered from COVID-19, the disease brought on by the coronavirus — will welcome guests at some point during the event.

Guests older than 2 are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The same goes for all White House personnel working the event, while any staff handing out candy will also wear gloves.

Hand sanitizer will be available along the route and social distancing measures will be in place.

Participating federal departments will use a “no-touch” approach.

NASA will display space-related items, including an inflatable rocket. Costumed-clad kids can wave to the Agriculture Department’s Smokey Bear and pick up Junior Ranger badges from the Interior Department’s station.

The Education and Labor departments will offer photo opportunities, and the Transportation department will provide paper airplanes for children to take home.

The South Portico of the White House will be decorated with bright-colored leaves in various shades of autumn, chrysanthemums and pumpkins.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Balance of power at stake in 2020 election

Updated: moments ago
|
The House and Senate are also on the ballot and up for grabs in the 2020 election.

National

Dutch hospital airlifts patients to Germany amid virus surge

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 41 million people and killed more than 1.1 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

National Politics

Trump, Biden frame closing appeals for sprint to election

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

National Politics

Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
The deal, which would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West, follows Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

Latest News

Local

Taking back Saturday: Time to get rid of unwanted pills

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A national campaign that seeks to rid communities of unused prescription drugs is taking place this Saturday and your good neighbor station will be one of many drop off sites.

National

Presidential candidates have civilized final debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Candidates put the gloves away for the last presidential debate of 2020.

National

Confederate monument removed from Madison County, Alabama, courthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAFF staff
Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. The monument was officially taken down around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

National

Madison County, Alabama, Confederate monument comes down Friday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. The monument was officially taken down around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

National

Walmart sues US in pre-emptive strike in opioid abuse battle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Walmart filed a lawsuit saying that the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are blaming the company for the government’s own lack of regulatory and enforcement policies to stem the crisis.

National

Veggie burgers are still burgers, EU lawmakers rule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The European Parliament said that so-called veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the union.