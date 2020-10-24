City releases guidelines for car parades

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Birthdays and many other types of celebrations were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Many people quickly adjusted and instead organized “car parades," but those may soon be a bit harder to host.

Whether it was for a birthday, gender reveal, or baby shower these car parades quickly became the trendy alternative instead of parties.

But it turns out these car parades across town have been causing some chaos, so City of Laredo officials announced Friday they will now start implementing rules to maintain what they call “structure."

“It came to the point that we needed to mandate a form so we wouldn’t have too many people congregating."

Here is what you need to know:

- If you plan to have 20 or more cars in a parade, a permit will need to be submitted at least 3 business days before the day of the event.

- The City of Laredo spokesperson says the form will ask for details about the parade like the route information.

- If your route includes blocking intersections or closing down streets you will also have to hire an officer to guide and direct traffic during the parade. This is only needed if the parade blocks or closes down streets.

“Out of your own expense, adequate law enforcement to make sure you are in compliance with traffic laws to make is safe,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “We just want to make a note of that since there are several people participating in those type of events.”

The person who submits the permit will be the designated host who is responsible for ensuring compliance with the requirements of the order.

The designated host is responsible in ensuring that:

- All participants of the event will need to wear facial coverings when riding with others outside their immediate family.

- All participants will need to practice social distancing behavior during all portions of the event.

- All participants will need to refrain from congregating outside of vehicles or along the parade route.

- All participating drivers need a valid driver’s license and current liability insurance coverage.

The restrictions come after officials noticed too many people were congregating before and after the parade as well as stopping and causing traffic congestion.

City officials say these regulations are effective immediately.

“You are subject to approval if you have more than 20 cars. This is a proactive measure so that everyone stays safe.”

City officials say a traffic citation would be given to those violating these new guidelines.

A link to the permit application can be found here.

