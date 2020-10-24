Early voting numbers spike back up

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The numbers for early voting spiked back up for the end of the work week.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 2,648 people turned out on Friday, October 23rd.

That’s up 9% from Thursday’s 2,428.

Of those numbers, 2,474 people voted in person and 174 submitted mail-in ballots.

The most popular polling site continues to be the Laredo Fire Department along Del Mar Boulevard.

