Hawks Soar in 2nd Half to Pick up Victory

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Hawks jumped back into district play taking on La Grulla and at the half it looked like the Hawks would never get off the ground.

Something clicked in the break though as Zapata comes out on fire in the 2nd half, outscoring the Gators 27-7 over the last two quarter for a 34-26 victory to even their district record at 1-1.

