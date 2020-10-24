Knights make History with First Home Game
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a historic night for the St. Augustine football program, playing their first ever home game.
The score wouldn’t go their way, falling 70-25 to the Texas School for the Deaf but none the less it was an exciting evening for the Knights and their fans.
