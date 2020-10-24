Longhorns Dominate in Battle of the United’s
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a game many had circled on their calendars when the schedule came out as maybe the game of the year.
It’s the Longhorns that flex their muscles scoring the games first 31 points on their way to a dominating 31-3 victory over the Panthers.
