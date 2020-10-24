SCAN helps you clear out your medicine cabinet

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s time clear out your medicine cabinets for a national campaign that aims to rid our community of unused pills.

On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Administration in collaboration with SCAN will kick-off its national prescription “Take Back” campaign.

Officials say medicine could become an environmental hazard and possibly a temptation for some if not properly disposed.

Your good neighbor station will be just one of many drop off locations where you can dispose of any old or unused medications.

Officials with SCAN say it’s not recommended to throw away pills in the trash.

“These medications that we have at home are a temptation for our kid," said Veronica Jimenez. "Right now, a lot of kids are at home and their parents are away working, right? So we don’t know if they might go into the medications and this is why we are having the event.”

We invite the public to clean out the medicine cabinet and head on over to 120 West Del Mar Boulevard.

Crews will be in our parking lot from 9 in the morning to five in the afternoon on Saturday.

