Agents arrest man convicted of sex crimes against children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a man convicted of sex crimes against children north of Zapata.

The incident happened on Oct. 23 when agents apprehended a group of eight undocumented immigrants near Mendoza Road and Highway 83.

During processing, one of the individuals, identified as 32-year-old Horacio Camacho-Garcia was determined to have been charged with aggravated sexual assault out of Austin.

Agents say the Mexican National received a two-year sentence of confinement at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas.

Camacho-Garcia was criminally charged for his immigration violations and was taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.