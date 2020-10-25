Advertisement

Border Patrol agents fatally shoot suspect after he struck agent with vehicle

The incident happened while CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, ICE, and the Webb County Constable’s Office were responding to human smuggling activity near Green and Smith Street.
U.S. Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department, Homeland Security, and CBP are investigating a human smuggling incident that resulted in an agent discharging his weapon and a suspect dead at the scene.

The incident happened on Friday, Oct. 23, at around 9:40 p.m. when CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, ICE, and the Webb County Constable’s Office Precinct Two were called out to a human smuggling incident near Green and Smith Street.

When agents arrived, they encountered a tractor-trailer with suspected undocumented immigrants loaded inside.

Agents identified themselves as they approached the trailer; at which point, the driver of the tractor trailer reversed, striking and pinning an undocumented immigrant and a Border Patrol agent against another vehicle.

The driver refused to respond to verbal commands to stop accelerating the vehicle; as a result, agents deployed lethal force to stop the threat. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the injured agent was transported to the hospital and released on Saturday morning.

The incident remains under investigation, by local authorities as well as the CBP’s and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

