Twenty arrested in Operation One Arm Bandit

The individuals involved in the investigation were charged with keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion
Operation One Armed Bandit nabs 20 arrests(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An ongoing illegal gambling investigation conducted by the Laredo Police Department results in over a dozen arrests.

The search warrants were a part of the Operation One Arm Bandit which is a criminal investigation that was initiated on June 2017 by the Laredo Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit.

Laredo Police conducted various raids on eight-liner businesses on Aug. 13, 23, Sept. 10, 11 and Oct. 2.

All of the individuals involved were charged with keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion.

Authorities also found four-eight liner establishments to be unregistered businesses, operating underground to avoid detection from law enforcement.

Police say these establishments were not following the COVID-19 ordinance manded by the city.

The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests may be pending.

