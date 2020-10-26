Accident causing lane closures near Jefferson Street and Santa Maria

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An accident in west Laredo has caused temporary lane closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Santa Maria Avenue and Jefferson Street.

As a result, police have closed off the area to the traveling public to clear the scene.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

