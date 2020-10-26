Advertisement

Acting CBP Commissioner discusses status on border wall

Mark Morgan says, “If the tools and initiatives are taken away, you’re going to see an illegal immigration crisis that I think is going to make last year’s look like child’s play.”
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Roughly 371 one miles of the border wall has been built under the Trump administration.

During a meeting with CBP Acting Commissioner on Friday, officers got a call regarding a group of people attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally.

It’s just one of many scenarios CBP wants to put a stop to with the long-proposed border wall.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan arrived to Laredo by boat near the railroad bridge along the river, the same river where officers detain border crossers almost on a daily basis.

If or when the wall is constructed in the area, it would be right between the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo and the river.

Recently, KGNS spoke with one Mexican Consul who said the wall won’t stop immigrants from crossing, they will just shift to another area. At which the commissioner responded to build more wall.

Morgan says, “We’re going to keep building in all the areas we need it. At the same time, this presidential administration has given us funding to infuse technology along the southwest border as well.”

That technology includes drones to capture video footage, lighting and access roads, and even an interactive map of the construction for anyone to view online.

Commissioner Morgan says the technology is part of a multilayer strategy that is necessary to

stop illegal immigration, not just of individuals but also drug organizations.

Morgan says, “We want to be on the offensive …What we ultimately want to do is drive them to legal ports of entry where we have the technology and the ability to stop every single person and every single vehicle coming through.”

In the 2019 fiscal year, Border Patrol apprehended nearly 860,000 people trying to cross illegally.

Morgan adds, “If those tools and initiatives are taken away, you’re going to see an illegal immigration crisis that I think is going to make last year’s look like child’s play.”

Next week, KGNS News Reporter Ashley Soriano will speak with CBP’s chief to talk more about the project.

In other news, more than 2,500 CBP Officers across the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and around 13 have died.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Border Patrol agent in San Ysidro shoots and kills man during altercation

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in San Ysidro, California are investigating an altercation that escalated with a Border Patrol agent firing his weapon and killing a man.

News

Department of Health and Human Services deploys federal resources to help fight COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Governor Abbott says an auxiliary hospital has been set up at the El Paso Convention Center to help treat a surge of coronavirus cases.

News

Acting CBP Commissioner discusses status on border wall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Local

Multi-million dollars meth bust conducted by CBP

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents discovered 58 bundles of meth inside a refrigerated unit.

Latest News

Local

Dunkin offering sweet treats just in time for Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A donut chain is serving up some sweet treats and a safe alternative for celebrating Halloween.

Local

Dunkin Donuts offering sweet treats!

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise, be ready!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We'll start the day warm and sunny as usual, but a cold front is expecting to bring temperatures down into the 50s tonight!

Local

Multiple arrests made during Operation One-Armed Bandit

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities also found four-eight liner establishments to be unregistered businesses, operating underground to avoid detection from law enforcement.

Local

Agents arrest man convicted of sex crimes against children

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Records revealed the Mexican National was charged with aggravated sexual assault out of Austin back in 2011 and received a two-year sentence along with deportation.

Local

Border Patrol agents fatally shoot suspect after he struck agent with vehicle

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The incident happened while CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, ICE, and the Webb County Constable’s Office were responding to human smuggling activity near Green and Smith Street.