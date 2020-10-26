Acting CBP Commissioner discusses status on border wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Roughly 371 one miles of the border wall has been built under the Trump administration.

During a meeting with CBP Acting Commissioner on Friday, officers got a call regarding a group of people attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally.

It’s just one of many scenarios CBP wants to put a stop to with the long-proposed border wall.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan arrived to Laredo by boat near the railroad bridge along the river, the same river where officers detain border crossers almost on a daily basis.

If or when the wall is constructed in the area, it would be right between the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo and the river.

Recently, KGNS spoke with one Mexican Consul who said the wall won’t stop immigrants from crossing, they will just shift to another area. At which the commissioner responded to build more wall.

Morgan says, “We’re going to keep building in all the areas we need it. At the same time, this presidential administration has given us funding to infuse technology along the southwest border as well.”

That technology includes drones to capture video footage, lighting and access roads, and even an interactive map of the construction for anyone to view online.

Commissioner Morgan says the technology is part of a multilayer strategy that is necessary to

stop illegal immigration, not just of individuals but also drug organizations.

Morgan says, “We want to be on the offensive …What we ultimately want to do is drive them to legal ports of entry where we have the technology and the ability to stop every single person and every single vehicle coming through.”

In the 2019 fiscal year, Border Patrol apprehended nearly 860,000 people trying to cross illegally.

Morgan adds, “If those tools and initiatives are taken away, you’re going to see an illegal immigration crisis that I think is going to make last year’s look like child’s play.”

Next week, KGNS News Reporter Ashley Soriano will speak with CBP’s chief to talk more about the project.

In other news, more than 2,500 CBP Officers across the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and around 13 have died.

