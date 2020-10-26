Advertisement

Border Patrol agent in San Ysidro shoots and kills man during altercation

Officials say the man was described as a non-U.S. Citizen
Border Patrol in San Ysidro investigating agent involved shooting
Border Patrol in San Ysidro investigating agent involved shooting(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shooting that involved a U.S. Border Patrol agent left one man dead near the U.S. Mexico Border on Friday.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in San Ysidro, California.

Officials say an altercation broke out between the man and the agent which escalated into a shooting.

The man was killed and is described as a non-U.S. Citizen.

It is unclear if the man was armed.

Officials would not say if he was attempting to cross the border.

