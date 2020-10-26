Advertisement

City offering free COVID-19 testing at SAA

No appointment is necessary; however, residents must bring a valid ID to receive services
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Regardless if you have symptoms or not, it’s a good idea to get tested for the coronavirus.

If you are interested in getting tested, you can head on over to the Sames Auto Arena on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until testing capacity has been reached for the day.

Testing will be available until Friday, Oct. 30.

Residents must provide a valid ID along with an address and phone number.

No appointment is needed to get tested.

