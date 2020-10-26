Department of Health and Human Services deploys federal resources to help fight COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is deploying federal resources to help in the fight against surging COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas.

Federal resources will arrive this week and are based on needs assessments between local, state, and federal officials.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he’s grateful to HHS for providing crucial resources and for working alongside state and local officials to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Abbott says an auxiliary hospital has been set up at the El Paso Convention Center to help treat a surge of coronavirus cases.

The facility will have a 50-bed capacity but can be expanded to 100 beds if needed.

On Sunday, the governor also requested the use of William Beaumont Army Medical Center for non-COVID civilians in El Paso.

The request, however, was denied for undisclosed reasons.

The hospital treats veterans, active duty members, and their families.

