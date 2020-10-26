Advertisement

Department of Health and Human Services deploys federal resources to help fight COVID-19

Governor Abbott says an auxiliary hospital has been set up at the El Paso Convention Center to help treat a surge of coronavirus cases.
Department of Health and Human Services deploys federal resources to help fight COVID-19
Department of Health and Human Services deploys federal resources to help fight COVID-19(KTSM)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is deploying federal resources to help in the fight against surging COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas.

Federal resources will arrive this week and are based on needs assessments between local, state, and federal officials.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he’s grateful to HHS for providing crucial resources and for working alongside state and local officials to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Abbott says an auxiliary hospital has been set up at the El Paso Convention Center to help treat a surge of coronavirus cases.

The facility will have a 50-bed capacity but can be expanded to 100 beds if needed.

On Sunday, the governor also requested the use of William Beaumont Army Medical Center for non-COVID civilians in El Paso.

The request, however, was denied for undisclosed reasons.

The hospital treats veterans, active duty members, and their families.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Border Patrol agent in San Ysidro shoots and kills man during altercation

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in San Ysidro, California are investigating an altercation that escalated with a Border Patrol agent firing his weapon and killing a man.

Local

Acting CBP Commissioner discusses status on border wall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
During a recent interview with the Acting CBP Commissioner, Mark Morgan stated that the Trump administration has provided the agency with funding that could infuse technology along the southwest border.

News

Acting CBP Commissioner discusses status on border wall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Local

Multi-million dollars meth bust conducted by CBP

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents discovered 58 bundles of meth inside a refrigerated unit.

Latest News

Local

Dunkin offering sweet treats just in time for Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A donut chain is serving up some sweet treats and a safe alternative for celebrating Halloween.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise, be ready!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We'll start the day warm and sunny as usual, but a cold front is expecting to bring temperatures down into the 50s tonight!

Local

Multiple arrests made during Operation One-Armed Bandit

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities also found four-eight liner establishments to be unregistered businesses, operating underground to avoid detection from law enforcement.

Local

Agents arrest man convicted of sex crimes against children

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Records revealed the Mexican National was charged with aggravated sexual assault out of Austin back in 2011 and received a two-year sentence along with deportation.

Local

Border Patrol agents fatally shoot suspect after he struck agent with vehicle

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The incident happened while CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, ICE, and the Webb County Constable’s Office were responding to human smuggling activity near Green and Smith Street.

News

Hawks Soar in 2nd Half to Pick up Victory

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
The Hawks jumped back into district play taking on La Grulla and at the half it looked like the Hawks would never get off the ground.