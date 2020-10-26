Doctors Hospital updates visitation policy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctors Hospital announces updates to their visitation policy.

Under cautious conditions, one visitor may now enter some units of the hospital and spend the night with their loved one.

These include: labor and delivery, postpartum, pediatrics, emergency room, outpatient surgery, and outpatient visits.

One visitor is also allowed in these units, but cannot spend the night: NICU, non-COVID ICU, and med-surge.

Finally, no one is allowed in the cancer center except the patient.

Doctors Hospital will continue screening all visitors walking into the hospital and everyone is still required to wear a face covering.

The new visitation update is effective immediately.

