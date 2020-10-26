Advertisement

Doctors Hospital updates visitation policy

Under cautious conditions, one visitor may now enter some units of the hospital and spend the night with their loved one.
Doctors Hospital
Doctors Hospital(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctors Hospital announces updates to their visitation policy.

Under cautious conditions, one visitor may now enter some units of the hospital and spend the night with their loved one.

These include: labor and delivery, postpartum, pediatrics, emergency room, outpatient surgery, and outpatient visits.

One visitor is also allowed in these units, but cannot spend the night: NICU, non-COVID ICU, and med-surge.

Finally, no one is allowed in the cancer center except the patient.

Doctors Hospital will continue screening all visitors walking into the hospital and everyone is still required to wear a face covering.

The new visitation update is effective immediately.

