Dunkin offering sweet treats just in time for Halloween

Dunkin Donuts offering safe alternatives for Halloween
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This year, the pandemic has played more than its fair share of tricks on us because we are not celebrating the way we used to and now some treats are being made available to local customers who enjoy Dunkin.

We have an array of flavors that are exclusive to the fall season.

The most popular that is trending this year is the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

Which is sweet and then it has a spicy kick to it, which is similar to the spice you find in cinnamon.

The donut chain also has its special spider donut, which is a classic ring donut with orange icing topped with a glazed chocolate munchkin.

The donut chain is also offering safe alternatives to celebrating Halloween with its Do It Yourself Donut kit.

The kit comes with plain donuts along with frosting and sprinkles to decorate however you choose.

All of these items and more can be found at our local Dunkin Donuts shop located at 7718 McPherson Road.

