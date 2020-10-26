El Metro extending hours of operation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local public transit system will be extending its hours of operation to help residents get from point a to point b.

Starting on Monday, the El Metro Transit System will be implementing extended hours for fixed bus routes as well as El Left Service Hours.

Management continues to monitor ridership and overall demand of mobility in the different routes to ensure proper resources are allocated as the city economy slowly and safely reopens.

El Metro will restore full service on a group of routes improving frequency while those with reduced ridership will remain under currently modified schedules.

Since the start of the pandemic, El Metro has worked endlessly to keep its riders and employees safe from possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Bus schedules can be found on elmetrotransit.com, for more information, you can call 956-795-2288.

