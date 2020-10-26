If a cold wind starts to rise, be ready!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although 50-degree temperatures may not be winter for most people up north, here, that’s almost nearing winter conditions and that’s what we can expect to see tomorrow!

On Monday, we are going to start our day in the 70s and high 80s by the afternoon as usual; however, we are expecting to dip down into the 50s by the evening.

We are also expecting some chances of rain to move into our area which will bring our temperatures down into the low 50s overnight.

On Tuesday we won’t get beyond a high of 56 with a 40 percent chance of rain. Make sure to layer up, wear a jacket and you might even need to put the heater on for one night.

On Wednesday, those chances of rain will still persist but we’ll get a little warmer in the mid 60s.

By Thursday, the sun will come out and dry up all the rain, giving us a high of 75 degrees.

The best part about it is we are looking to see nothing but 70s for the rest of the week and into the weekend and lows in the 50s.

Now when it comes to Halloween, we are looking at a nice breezy Hallow’s eve evening!

You might want to make sure your costume includes a jacket of some sort.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.