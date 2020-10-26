Advertisement

If a cold wind starts to rise, be ready!

Skipping fall and jumping into winter!
Winter is coming!
Winter is coming!(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although 50-degree temperatures may not be winter for most people up north, here, that’s almost nearing winter conditions and that’s what we can expect to see tomorrow!

On Monday, we are going to start our day in the 70s and high 80s by the afternoon as usual; however, we are expecting to dip down into the 50s by the evening.

We are also expecting some chances of rain to move into our area which will bring our temperatures down into the low 50s overnight.

On Tuesday we won’t get beyond a high of 56 with a 40 percent chance of rain. Make sure to layer up, wear a jacket and you might even need to put the heater on for one night.

On Wednesday, those chances of rain will still persist but we’ll get a little warmer in the mid 60s.

By Thursday, the sun will come out and dry up all the rain, giving us a high of 75 degrees.

The best part about it is we are looking to see nothing but 70s for the rest of the week and into the weekend and lows in the 50s.

Now when it comes to Halloween, we are looking at a nice breezy Hallow’s eve evening!

You might want to make sure your costume includes a jacket of some sort.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Surprisingly cool Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
After weeks of being stuck in the 90s, we are finally going to start seeing some fall-like temperatures.

Weather

A little more autumn

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect another warm day in the Gateway City, but the changes are coming!

News

7 Day Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
Hot weather through Monday except not as hot Saturday. Much cooler by Tuesday.

Weather

Grand theft Autumn

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It feels like Mother Nature has stolen our fall and left us with summer.

Latest News

News

7 Day Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
Tropical warmth and humidity this week. Briefly cooler Saturday.

Weather

Back to reality...

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We are getting into the last couple of weeks of October but we're still seeing summer-like conditions!

News

Saturday forecast

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
Warmer, clearing skies Saturday p.m., tropical air by Sunday. This will last most of week.

Weather

It’s Friday, we’re in love with these temperatures!

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Even though we are in the middle of October, we are still going to be seeing summer-like conditions after Friday

News

Friday forecast

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
A much cooler, gray day Friday. A slight chance of showers. Warming quickly on weekend.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we won't be seeing any freezing cold conditions, things will cool off as we head into the weekend!