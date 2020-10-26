Multi-million dollars meth bust conducted by CBP

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized seven million dollars' worth of hard drugs.

The incident happened when a tractor pulling a white trailer approached the inspection lane and a canine alerted to drugs.

Agents searched the refrigerated trailer and found 58 bundles of meth.

The driver and the tractor-trailer was taken into custody and the drugs were seized.

