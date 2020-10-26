Advertisement

Multi-million dollars meth bust conducted by CBP

Federal agents discovered 58 bundles of meth inside a refrigerated unit
Multi-million dollar meth bust
Multi-million dollar meth bust(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized seven million dollars' worth of hard drugs.

The incident happened when a tractor pulling a white trailer approached the inspection lane and a canine alerted to drugs.

Agents searched the refrigerated trailer and found 58 bundles of meth.

The driver and the tractor-trailer was taken into custody and the drugs were seized.

