Multi-million dollars meth bust conducted by CBP
Federal agents discovered 58 bundles of meth inside a refrigerated unit
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized seven million dollars' worth of hard drugs.
The incident happened when a tractor pulling a white trailer approached the inspection lane and a canine alerted to drugs.
Agents searched the refrigerated trailer and found 58 bundles of meth.
The driver and the tractor-trailer was taken into custody and the drugs were seized.
