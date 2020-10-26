Over 100 undocumented immigrants arrested during various smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody over the span of 30 hours during various human smuggling attempts.

The incidents happened over a timeframe between the early morning hours last Wednesday through the mid-morning of Thursday.

The incidents involved the disruption of multiple stash houses, vehicle stops, checkpoint operations including commercial vehicles, train check operations, and vehicle bailouts. A total of 106 individuals from various countries were taken into custody during this timeframe in nine separate smuggling attempts and four instances in which several individuals were abandoned in the brush by their smugglers.

In one incident, a group of individuals were stacked inside a vehicle to the point where some had difficulty breathing.

Border Patrol encourages the public to take a stand and help the agency by reporting suspicious activity in our area.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.