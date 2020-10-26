Advertisement

Over 100 undocumented immigrants arrested during various smuggling attempts

In one incident, a group of individuals were stacked inside a vehicle to the point where some had difficulty breathing
Agents arrest over 100 undocumented immigrants
Agents arrest over 100 undocumented immigrants(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into Border Patrol custody over the span of 30 hours during various human smuggling attempts.

The incidents happened over a timeframe between the early morning hours last Wednesday through the mid-morning of Thursday.

The incidents involved the disruption of multiple stash houses, vehicle stops, checkpoint operations including commercial vehicles, train check operations, and vehicle bailouts. A total of 106 individuals from various countries were taken into custody during this timeframe in nine separate smuggling attempts and four instances in which several individuals were abandoned in the brush by their smugglers.

In one incident, a group of individuals were stacked inside a vehicle to the point where some had difficulty breathing.

Border Patrol encourages the public to take a stand and help the agency by reporting suspicious activity in our area.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Authorities investigating agent involved shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Local

El Metro extending hours of operation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
El Metro will restore full service on a group of routes improving frequency while those with reduced ridership will remain under currently modified schedules.

Local

Rollover in La Salle County sends at least two people to the hospital

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to DPS, the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet van was traveling south on I-35 when the van had a blowout.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Office seizes 115 pounds of marijuana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Sheriff’s deputies searched a home at the 1300 block of Reynolds Street and found 15 bundles of marijuana.

Latest News

National

Border Patrol agent in San Ysidro shoots and kills man during altercation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in San Ysidro, California are investigating an altercation that escalated with a Border Patrol agent firing his weapon and killing a man.

News

Department of Health and Human Services deploys federal resources to help fight COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Governor Abbott says an auxiliary hospital has been set up at the El Paso Convention Center to help treat a surge of coronavirus cases.

Local

Acting CBP Commissioner discusses status on border wall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
During a recent interview with the Acting CBP Commissioner, Mark Morgan stated that the Trump administration has provided the agency with funding that could infuse technology along the southwest border.

News

Acting CBP Commissioner discusses status on border wall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Local

Multi-million dollars meth bust conducted by CBP

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Federal agents discovered 58 bundles of meth inside a refrigerated unit.

Local

Dunkin offering sweet treats just in time for Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A donut chain is serving up some sweet treats and a safe alternative for celebrating Halloween.